Chess Championship Stalemate: Gukesh and Liren Locked in Draw
The World Chess Championship continues to be fiercely contested as Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended the ninth game in a draw. Both players remain level at 4.5 points. The competition could go to tie-breaks if the result remains tied after 14 rounds.
This marks the sixth consecutive draw in what has become a closely matched series. With both players in identical positions, the championship title remains up for grabs. The two opponents came to a peaceful conclusion after 54 moves, leaving the contest open-ended.
With five more games and a rest day on Friday, attention turns to Saturday's resumption of play. Should the championship conclude with a tie after 14 games, additional rounds with faster time controls will be employed to crown a winner. Notably, Liren claimed victory in the initial game, while Gukesh secured a win in the third. Games two, four, five, six, seven, and eight have all ended in draws.
