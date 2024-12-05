Left Menu

LA Galaxy, an original MLS franchise with five titles, aim to end their title drought against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup final. Missing key player Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy face a strong Red Bulls defense. Coach Vanney emphasizes teamwork as they prepare for a challenging match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:37 IST
LA Galaxy's Quest to End MLS Cup Drought

LA Galaxy seeks to halt their decade-long MLS Cup drought this Saturday as they face the New York Red Bulls in the league's championship match.

As one of Major League Soccer's founding teams, the Galaxy boasts a record five MLS Cup titles, having been a storied destination for football legends like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Since their last title in 2014, the team has struggled to return to the pinnacle of the league, compounded now by the unfortunate loss of Riqui Puig due to an ACL injury.

Despite this setback, Puig's contribution to the Galaxy's Western Conference Final victory has been invaluable. Coach Greg Vanney is adjusting the team's strategy to capitalize on collective teamwork in Puig's absence as they prepare for a formidable Red Bulls side known for their solid defense, led by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. The showdown takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California at 2100 GMT.

