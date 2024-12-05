Sachin Tendulkar Attends Maharashtra Government Oath Ceremony Amid Political Shift

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar graced the Maharashtra government oath-taking ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday. The event saw Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath as Chief Minister of the state.

Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali, was spotted alongside Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. At the same ceremony, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, administered by Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

This significant political event marks the formation of the new Mahayuti government, with Fadnavis resuming his leadership role. Previously, Fadnavis held the Chief Minister position from 2014 to 2019 and was Deputy Chief Minister in the recent administration. The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Ministers from several states.

Amid intense political speculation, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar formalized their intent to form the Mahayuti government with Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Following a decisive Maharashtra Assembly Election in 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory with 235 seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance faced a setback, with Congress securing only 16 seats. The event also linked to Tendulkar's illustrious cricket career, celebrated for his global achievements and records, including 34,357 runs in 664 international matches.

