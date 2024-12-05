Historic Boost in Sports Prize Money Inspires Himachal Youth

In a bid to motivate young athletes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed cash prizes totaling Rs 14.77 crores to international medal winners. The initiative aims to encourage sports participation among the youth by offering historic prize hikes for outstanding achievements.

Noteworthy recipients include Nishad Kumar, who received Rs 7.80 crore for his exceptional performance in high jump at the Paralympics and Para Asian Games. Despite losing his right hand in a childhood accident, Kumar's achievements have made him a beacon of inspiration.

Sukhu also awarded Rs 2.50 crore to Ajay Kumar and Rs 33.32 lakh to Ritu Negi, reflecting the state's dedication to recognizing and rewarding sporting talent. The prize money increases across various games demonstrate Himachal Pradesh's commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)