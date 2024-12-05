Left Menu

Historic Boost in Sports Prize Money Inspires Himachal Youth

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu awards Rs 14.77 crores to international medalists, significantly raising prize money to inspire youth involvement in sports. Notable awards include Rs 7.80 crore to Paralympian Nishad Kumar and Rs 2.50 crore to para-athlete Ajay Kumar, highlighting the state's commitment to sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:34 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to motivate young athletes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed cash prizes totaling Rs 14.77 crores to international medal winners. The initiative aims to encourage sports participation among the youth by offering historic prize hikes for outstanding achievements.

Noteworthy recipients include Nishad Kumar, who received Rs 7.80 crore for his exceptional performance in high jump at the Paralympics and Para Asian Games. Despite losing his right hand in a childhood accident, Kumar's achievements have made him a beacon of inspiration.

Sukhu also awarded Rs 2.50 crore to Ajay Kumar and Rs 33.32 lakh to Ritu Negi, reflecting the state's dedication to recognizing and rewarding sporting talent. The prize money increases across various games demonstrate Himachal Pradesh's commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

