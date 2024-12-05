Hyderabad Strikers Triumph in Thrilling Tennis Premier League Encounter

The Hyderabad Strikers secured a victory against the Yash Mumbai Eagles in a gripping showdown on the third day of the Tennis Premier League, held Thursday.

The crucial win for Hyderabad came after their players faced fierce competition from Mumbai's top talents. Despite setbacks in certain categories, the Hyderabad Strikers' duo of Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan clinched the deciding men's doubles match, ensuring a 52-48 win.

In a parallel contest, Rajasthan Rangers narrowly overcame the Chennai Smashers. While Chennais' Perrin started strong, Rajasthan's standout performances in subsequent matches tilted the balance, helping them close their day with a 51-49 win.

