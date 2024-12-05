Left Menu

Australia's Joe Burns Shifts Allegiance to Captain Italy's Cricket Team

Joe Burns, a former Australia Test cricketer, has taken on the role of captain for Italy's cricket team. Burns is qualified to represent Italy through his mother's heritage and is determined to elevate Italian cricket to new heights. His leadership is backed by the Italian Cricket Federation.

Updated: 05-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:16 IST
  • Italy

Joe Burns, formerly an opener for Australia's national cricket team, has transitioned to captain Italy's cricket team. Burns, who played 23 Tests for Australia, shifted his allegiance following a connection via his mother's heritage. This move signifies a new chapter in Burns' cricket career.

Burns expressed his pride in representing Italy, stating, 'I am honored to take on this role and represent Italy on the international stage.' He acknowledged Italy's cricket potential and aims to achieve ambitious goals while returning to his family's roots.

The Italian Cricket Federation, led by Fabio Marabini, supports Burns' leadership, emphasizing his professionalism and competitive spirit. Burns is expected to play a significant role in the forthcoming 2026 T20 World Cup qualifiers and continues to engage in franchise T20 cricket globally.

