Left Menu

Maposa's Heroics Secure Zimbabwe's Thrilling Win

Tinotenda Maposa's impressive debut helped Zimbabwe clinch a memorable two-wicket win against Pakistan in the final T20 match. Despite early struggles, Maposa's batting, along with crucial wickets, secured a thrilling victory in the last over. The series concluded with Pakistan winning 2-1 overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:29 IST
Maposa's Heroics Secure Zimbabwe's Thrilling Win
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a thrilling conclusion to the T20 series, young all-rounder Tinotenda Maposa made a standout debut, guiding Zimbabwe to a memorable two-wicket win against Pakistan. His pivotal performance in the final over helped the home team reach their target with just a ball to spare.

Throughout the series, Zimbabwe faced challenges, particularly in batting. However, Maposa's heroics with a rapid 12 not out off four balls, overcoming a formidable left-arm seamer, turned the tide. This effort followed earlier critical breakthroughs with the ball, helping restrict Pakistan to 132-7.

Despite Pakistan's dominance in the earlier matches, Maposa's debut showcased Zimbabwe's resilience, turning a potential clean sweep into a consolation win. The series concluded with Pakistan ahead 2-1, but the final game will be remembered for Maposa's decisive role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024