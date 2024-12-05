Maposa's Heroics Secure Zimbabwe's Thrilling Win

In a thrilling conclusion to the T20 series, young all-rounder Tinotenda Maposa made a standout debut, guiding Zimbabwe to a memorable two-wicket win against Pakistan. His pivotal performance in the final over helped the home team reach their target with just a ball to spare.

Throughout the series, Zimbabwe faced challenges, particularly in batting. However, Maposa's heroics with a rapid 12 not out off four balls, overcoming a formidable left-arm seamer, turned the tide. This effort followed earlier critical breakthroughs with the ball, helping restrict Pakistan to 132-7.

Despite Pakistan's dominance in the earlier matches, Maposa's debut showcased Zimbabwe's resilience, turning a potential clean sweep into a consolation win. The series concluded with Pakistan ahead 2-1, but the final game will be remembered for Maposa's decisive role.

(With inputs from agencies.)