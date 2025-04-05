Left Menu

Rising Star Digvesh Rathi Shines in IPL with Impressive Bowling Performance

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar and LSG head coach Justin Langer praised young spinner Digvesh Rathi for his stellar performance in the IPL. Rathi's disciplined approach and work ethic contributed to LSG's 12-run win over MI, earning him the Player of the Match title against formidable opposition.

Digvesh Singh Rathi (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest Indian Premier League match, young spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi emerged as the linchpin for Lucknow Super Giants' triumph over Mumbai Indians, receiving accolades from prominent cricket figures. Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Rathi's disciplined bowling, which played a pivotal role in LSG's 12-run victory. His ability to effectively use the pitch, avoiding full-length deliveries, demonstrated both skill and strategic prowess.

LSG head coach Justin Langer further commended Rathi's relentless dedication, noting his commitment to continuous improvement. Langer described Rathi as a cricketer with an incredible work ethic, someone who would practice tirelessly, even in unconventional spaces like hotel corridors or the shower. Rathi's unparalleled discipline was key to his standout performance in the match.

Rathi's efforts earned him the Player of the Match award, credited to his crucial dismissal of Naman Dhir, a significant threat during the high-scoring game. Inspired by Sunil Narine, Rathi intends to embrace an aggressive bowling style while maintaining composure under pressure, aiming to replicate Narine's success in his own game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

