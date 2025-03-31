Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar Shines Bright in IPL Debut with Stellar Bowling Performance

Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar made an impactful debut in the IPL, taking 4 for 24 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His performance helped Mumbai restrict KKR to 116 in 16.2 overs. Deepak Chahar also contributed with two wickets, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was KKR's top-scorer with 26 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:06 IST
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' newcomer, Ashwani Kumar, delivered a breathtaking performance, taking four wickets for 24 runs in his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-arm pacer's impeccable bowling helped bundle out KKR for 116 in a swift 16.2 overs, marking Kumar as the first Indian to achieve such a feat on debut.

Alongside Kumar, Deepak Chahar chipped in with two crucial wickets, while KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi offered some resistance, scoring 26 runs off 16 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

