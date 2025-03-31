Ashwani Kumar Shines Bright in IPL Debut with Stellar Bowling Performance

Mumbai Indians' newcomer, Ashwani Kumar, delivered a breathtaking performance, taking four wickets for 24 runs in his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-arm pacer's impeccable bowling helped bundle out KKR for 116 in a swift 16.2 overs, marking Kumar as the first Indian to achieve such a feat on debut.

Alongside Kumar, Deepak Chahar chipped in with two crucial wickets, while KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi offered some resistance, scoring 26 runs off 16 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)