Left Menu

Atletico Madrid's Dramatic Copa Comeback

Atletico Madrid came from behind to defeat Cacereno 3-1, securing their place in the Copa del Rey last 32. Despite challenging conditions, goals from Lenglet, De Paul, and Alvarez propelled Atletico to victory. LaLiga teams faced mixed fortunes, with several eliminated by lower division opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:12 IST
Atletico Madrid's Dramatic Copa Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Copa del Rey encounter, Atletico Madrid rallied late to overcome fourth division side Cacereno 3-1, thus securing their spot in the tournament's last 32. Atletico, under coach Diego Simeone, faced a surprising first-half setback when Alvaro Merencio capitalized on a counter-attack to give Cacereno the lead.

Cacereno's goalkeeper, Diego Nieves, put up a resilient performance, thwarting numerous attempts from the Spanish giants. However, Rodrigo De Paul's precise cross allowed Clement Lenglet to head the equalizer in the 83rd minute. Cacereno's chances dwindled after Jaime Sancho received a second yellow card, reducing them to 10 men.

The match turned in Atletico's favor as Simeone, despite being dismissed with a red card, saw his team score twice in stoppage time through De Paul and Julian Alvarez. Their victory marked a contrasting performance by LaLiga teams, with several sides like Espanyol and Villarreal suffering early exits at the hands of lower-ranked opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024