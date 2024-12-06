Lakers Stumble: Humbling Defeat in Miami Tests Redick's Resolve

The Los Angeles Lakers reached a new low in their recent struggles with a staggering 41-point defeat against the Miami Heat. The loss left first-year head coach JJ Redick grasping for explanations.

Having lost six of their last eight matches, the Lakers were outplayed in the 134-93 drubbing, following a significant 29-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week. 'I'm embarrassed, we're all embarrassed,' admitted Redick to the press.

Expressing frustration, Redick highlighted the team's failure to perform the basics of their game plan. Miami's Tyler Herro proved unstoppable, scoring a game-high 31 points. Despite LeBron James' leadership on the floor, the team failed to combat Miami's record-tying 24 three-pointers.

(With inputs from agencies.)