Messi's Inter Miami Kicks Off Global Competition Journey

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will open next year's Club World Cup against Egypt's Al Ahly. The tournament, hosted by the U.S., features 32 top clubs including Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich, across 12 venues in 11 cities. Debate surrounds Inter Miami's selection as a host entrant.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami now have clarity on their opening challenge for next year's Club World Cup. Set to kick off on June 15, Inter Miami will face Egyptian club Al Ahly in a group stage match. The tournament is being held in the U.S., drawing both excitement and controversy with its club selections.

Among soccer superstars, the potential showdown between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar adds a glittering dimension to the competition. The group stage also highlights Paris Saint-Germain against Atletico Madrid, and other thrilling matchups like Real Madrid facing Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

The draw, conducted in Miami, has set the stage for a month-long soccer spectacle engaging clubs from across the globe, including renowned teams like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea. With 32 teams participating, the drama will unfold across 12 different stadiums, culminating in a final at MetLife Stadium.

