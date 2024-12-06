Hazlewood's Absence a Game Changer: Shastri on Pink-Ball Test

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian head coach, has expressed that the absence of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will provide India with a substantial edge in the second day-night Test in Adelaide. Shastri highlighted Hazlewood's control and effectiveness, particularly with the pink ball, as a major loss for Australia.

Australia enters the test without Hazlewood, who misses out due to a side strain sustained in the first Test. He had been pivotal in the first Test in Perth with a five-wicket haul. Scott Boland has been chosen to replace Hazlewood for Australia, but Shastri doubts Boland can fill the void left by the seasoned campaigner.

Shastri noted that Hazlewood's ability to maintain pressure, even with minimal runs allowed, is crucial under the lights. Australia's bowling unit, consisting of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon, will need to adjust strategies in his absence. Shastri opined that analyzing the off-stump becomes crucial when facing Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)