Indian Athletes Shine at 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games

Indian athletes representing the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. The team clinched six medals, including two gold, three silver, and one bronze, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

A standout performance came from 18-year-old Bhavishya Kumar, who hurled the discus to a remarkable 38.3 meters, securing a gold medal for India. Pankaj Gupta, the CPSFI team's manager, highlighted this as their best performance to date, expressing ambitions for achieving at least 15 medals overall.

Kavita Suresh, General Secretary of CPSFI, extended gratitude to the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and state-level sports departments for their unwavering support. The Games, running from December 1 to 7, serve as a crucial platform for athletes under the age of 23 to experience international competition and develop their skills in the Paralympic movement.

