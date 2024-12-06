Left Menu

Sports Buzz: Wembanyama Out, Pacquiao In, and Lakers' Struggles

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is sidelined for a match against the Bulls due to back soreness. South Carolina's women's basketball team defeats Duke in overtime. Manny Pacquiao is elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Lakers suffer an embarrassing loss, and A's get approvals for a new Las Vegas stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:29 IST
Sports Buzz: Wembanyama Out, Pacquiao In, and Lakers' Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out forward Victor Wembanyama from Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to bilateral low back soreness. Zach Collins is anticipated to fill in during his absence, according to the Spurs' announcement.

Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing's most celebrated athletes, has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of its 2025 class. Over his illustrious career, Pacquiao won world championships across eight different weight divisions.

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing challenges after a significant 41-point defeat against the Miami Heat. With six losses in their last eight games, the team's performance has raised concerns as head coach JJ Redick seeks solutions for the struggling squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024