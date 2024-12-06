Sports Buzz: Wembanyama Out, Pacquiao In, and Lakers' Struggles

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out forward Victor Wembanyama from Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to bilateral low back soreness. Zach Collins is anticipated to fill in during his absence, according to the Spurs' announcement.

Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing's most celebrated athletes, has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of its 2025 class. Over his illustrious career, Pacquiao won world championships across eight different weight divisions.

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing challenges after a significant 41-point defeat against the Miami Heat. With six losses in their last eight games, the team's performance has raised concerns as head coach JJ Redick seeks solutions for the struggling squad.

