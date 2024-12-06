Left Menu

Guwahati Masters Super 100: Anmol Kharb upsets defending champion Chaiwan to reach SFs

Anmol Kharb had fought back from 11-16 and 16-20 in the second game to earn two match points only to miss out. She faced a similar situation twice in the decider but this time converted the second opportunity to win 21-13, 22-24, 22-20 in an hour and 14 minutes to advance to the semi-finals

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:46 IST
Indian badminton player Anmol Kharb in action during Guwahati Masters Super 100 (Image: Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's rising women's singles star Anmol Kharb kept her cool under relentless pressure to pack off defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Friday. Kharb had fought back from 11-16 and 16-20 in the second game to earn two match points only to miss out. She faced a similar situation twice in the decider but this time converted the second opportunity to win 21-13, 22-24, 22-20 in an hour and 14 minutes to advance to the semi-finals.

She will now face Mansi Singh, who defeated Thailand's Yataweemin Kateklieng 22-20, 21-18, in an all-Indian semifinal. Other Indians making it to the semifinals included men's singles third seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and mixed doubles fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

Sathish Kumar defeated Saran Jamsri of Thailand 21-19, 21-13 while Dhruv and Tanisha got the better of K Sathwik Reddy and Vaishnavi Khadkekar 21-16, 21-14. This is the second edition of the competition, organised jointly by the Badminton Association of India and the Assam Badminton Association with the view of providing much-needed exposure to young Indian shuttlers.

Top seeds and defending champions Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were the only Indian pair left in the fray in women's doubles after beating China's fifth seeds Huang Ke Xin and Tang Rui Zhi 21-18, 21-13 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

