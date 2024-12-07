Cycle Pure Agarbathi Extends Support to the 3rd Edition of the Ability Sports League T20

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading agarbathi manufacturer, is extending their support as the title sponsors of the Ability Sports League T20 (previously known as Karnataka Wheelchair Premier League). The tournament will be held from 10th December 2024 to 17th December 2024 at Alur KSCA Ground. The 3rd edition of the league will provide wheelchair athletes with the opportunities to showcase their unique talents and abilities, while competing in an inclusive arena. The T20 tournament is the first South Asian wheelchair cricket league, offering athletes a unique platform to represent the future of India's wheelchair cricket team. Launched in 2018, the league offers over 600 players in wheelchairs with the chance to showcase their talents and play for an international league. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has further extended their support by supplying the 90 players from six teams with helmets, gloves, pads, bats and kits. The brand's support aims to level the playing field by providing each player with their own individual kit. This includes helmets, gloves, pads, and bats, ensuring that every athlete has the necessary equipment to perform at their best. Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, "At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities. Supporting the Karnataka Wheelchair Premier League is our way of supporting the incredible athletes who demonstrate strength, resilience, and determination. We are proud to contribute to this platform that celebrates inclusivity and empowers individuals to achieve greatness, regardless of the challenges they face." Cycle Pure Agarbathi has showcased their support on numerous occasions to athletes by providing a platform to display their skills. The organisation is renowned for their contributions towards the Tiger Cup and Mysore Warriors, where the team was awarded the winners of the 2024 Maharaja Trophy. About NRRS The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)