Milestones galore as England leads New Zealand by 533 runs in the 2nd test after 2 days

England led New Zealand by 533 runs with five second-innings wickets in hand Saturday after another day of extraordinary incidents and milestones, including a hat-trick on the second day of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

At stumps, England was 378-5 in its second innings with Joe Root 73 not out and captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 35.

Root was among the history-makers Saturday, reaching his 100th score of 50 or more in tests. When he reached his 65th half century, which goes along with his 35 centuries, he became the fourth player after Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to achieve that feat.

When Stokes declares, possibly overnight, New Zealand will have to achieve the highest successful fourth-innings run chase in test history to win the match and level the three-match series. England won the first test by eight wickets in Christchurch.

The record successful fourth innings total currently sits at 418, achieved by the West Indies against Australia at St. John's in the Caribbean 21 years ago.

Under any normal circumstances, Stokes probably would have been happy to declare by now, confident in his bowlers' ability to defend such a mammoth lead.

But the match has progressed so fast and so far with 783 runs being scored and 25 wickets falling on the first two days, that three full days are still available to New Zealand reach its winning target. Most other winning fourth-innings totals in tests have had some element of a time constraint.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve which has been bathed in sunshine on the first two days also is becoming more docile.

Stokes came to the crease 30 minutes before stumps Saturday and immediately hit a four and a six in the first over he faced from Matt Henry, then another six in what seemed a tacit announcement of an impending declaration. By declaring overnight, Stokes will allow the England bowlers to rest and start fresh on the third day.

The England second innings also saw two batters fall in the 90s, Jacob Bethell on 96, just short of his maiden test century, and Ben Duckett on 92. Harry Brook made 55 to go with his 123 in the first innings and his 171 in the first innings of the first test.

All of those innings would which on any normal day of cricket have notable on their own. But they came one after the other and in quick succession so that Gus Atkinson's historic achievement of the morning session seemed somehow distant.

Atkinson became the 15th English bowler and the first since Moeen Ali in 2017 to take a test hat-trick. The Surrey pacer claimed the last three wickets of New Zealand's first innings, dismissing Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee with consecutive deliveries as England bowled out New Zealand for 125 to take a 155-run first-innings lead.

"It feels good," Atkinson said. "I've never really thought about getting a hat-trick until I was at the end of my run and I was on a hat-trick. (It) ends the year nicely." Atkinson bowled Smith (14) with the third ball of the 35th over of the innings. Smith dangled his bat at a delivery wide of off stump, tried too late to leave the ball but managed only to deflect it onto his stumps.

That brought out Henry, a competent batter with an average of almost 20 in tests, who received a ball which bounced sharply from just short of a length and reached chest high. Henry tried to fend the ball away but it skewed from the splice to Duckett in the gully.

That left Southee to face the hat-trick ball. The veteran seamer in his last test series averages 15.6 and has hit 95 sixes in an illustrious career.

Southee clearly was expecting another short ball, the field was set for it. But the delivery from Atkinson was full and straight, struck the batter on the front pad and clearly was going on to hit middle stump. Atkinson is a statistical marvel who, in just his 10th test, has taken 12 wickets in an innings (12-106 against the West Indies at Lord's in July ) and scored a century (118 against Sri Lanka at Lord's in August ). He now adds a hat-trick to that already impressive resume.

Atkinson was not privy to Stokes' thoughts about a declaration.

"I'm not really sure what the plans are to be honest," he said. "We'll see tomorrow, assess what the conditions are and see from there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)