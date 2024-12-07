Left Menu

Australia Dominates Early in Adelaide Test

Australia leads with 337 against India's 180 on day two of the Adelaide Test. Travis Head scored 140, and Marnus Labuschagne added 64. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each. India leads the series 1-0 as the intense test continues.

Australia bowled out for a commanding 337 runs, establishing a 157-run lead against India on the second day of the day-night Test match in Adelaide.

In a spectacular display, Travis Head top-scored with a powerful 140, supported by Marnus Labuschagne's steady 64.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the stars with the ball, each taking four wickets, as India holds a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.

