Australia Dominates Early in Adelaide Test

Australia bowled out for a commanding 337 runs, establishing a 157-run lead against India on the second day of the day-night Test match in Adelaide.

In a spectacular display, Travis Head top-scored with a powerful 140, supported by Marnus Labuschagne's steady 64.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the stars with the ball, each taking four wickets, as India holds a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.

