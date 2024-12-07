India vs Australia: Thrilling Second Test Day Two Highlights
The second Test between India and Australia saw India all out for 180 and Australia reaching 337. Key performances included Travis Head's 140 runs and significant contributions from the Indian bowlers, with Bumrah and Siraj taking four wickets each.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:57 IST
- Australia
On a gripping second day of the second Test, India's cricket team was bowled out for 180, setting the stage for Australia's impressive innings.
Australia put up a solid performance, amassing 337 runs, thanks to standout batsman Travis Head, who scored a remarkable 140.
India's bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, showed determination, each taking four wickets, keeping the game intensely competitive.
