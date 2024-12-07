India vs Australia: Thrilling Second Test Day Two Highlights

On a gripping second day of the second Test, India's cricket team was bowled out for 180, setting the stage for Australia's impressive innings.

Australia put up a solid performance, amassing 337 runs, thanks to standout batsman Travis Head, who scored a remarkable 140.

India's bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, showed determination, each taking four wickets, keeping the game intensely competitive.

