Siraj's Fiery Send-Off Sparks Controversy in Pink-Ball Test

The second day of the Pink-ball Test witnessed high drama when India's pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Australian centurion Travis Head, much to the latter's disappointment. The gesture led to criticism from both Head and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who described it as 'totally uncalled for.'

Head played a brilliant 141-ball 140 which was crucial in securing a 157-run lead for Australia. His dismissal in the 82nd over of the innings led to a verbal exchange that stirred controversy. 'Well, I said well bowled, but he thought otherwise,' said Head to Fox Cricket, expressing his dissatisfaction with Siraj's actions.

Siraj's celebration involved animated instruction for Head to leave the field after dismissing him, following an earlier drop. The local crowd, with over 50,000 attendees, reacted by booing Siraj. Gavaskar noted that a simple applause from Siraj could have turned the crowd in his favor instead.

