Malvika Bansod's Drive for BWF Glory: Learning from Challenges

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod has candidly shared insights into her impressive run in 2024, marked by her recent performance at the Hylo Open final. Despite encountering a physical disadvantage against Danish opponent Mia Blichfeldt, Bansod remains driven to implement the lessons learned from this experience in future competitions.

Reflecting on her journey, Malvika expressed contentment over her achievements, which include reaching third place at the US Open and securing a victory at the Azerbaijan International. She specifically noted a significant triumph over Olympic bronze medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung during the China Open. Her ambition remains undeterred as she continuously strives to elevate her game and secure BWF World Tour titles.

Lauding the successes of fellow badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen at the Syed Modi India International, Malvika highlighted the importance of the support she receives from initiatives like the Khelo India scheme and entities such as JetSynthesys. Calling for continued governmental backing, she emphasized the need to assist aspiring players transitioning to higher levels to ensure consistent international success.

(With inputs from agencies.)