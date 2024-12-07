Thrilling Clashes in Tennis Premier League: Punjab Edges Hyderabad, Historic Tie in Bengaluru vs. Rajasthan
Punjab Patriots narrowly defeated Hyderabad Strikers 51-49, maintaining Hyderabad's lead in the Tennis Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Rangers and Bengaluru SG Pipers ended in a historic 50-50 tie. Highlights included standout performances from Harriet Dart, Mukund Sasikumar, and Arthur Fery in singles and doubles categories.
In a thrilling day of action at the Tennis Premier League, Punjab Patriots narrowly edged out Hyderabad Strikers with a 51-49 victory, while Rajasthan Rangers and Bengaluru SG Pipers made history with the season's first tie at 50-50.
Despite Hyderabad's loss, they retained their top position in the sixth edition standings with 260 points, followed closely by Rajasthan with 255 points. Punjab and Bengaluru remain in contention with 249 and 248 points respectively, as the tournament heats up.
Key performances included Hyderabad's Harriet Dart winning women's singles, Punjab's Mukund Sasikumar in men's singles, and a 13-12 men's doubles clincher by Sasikumar and Saketh Myneni. The thrilling encounters left spectators eagerly anticipating the next matches.
