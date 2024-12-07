Travis Head Speaks Out on Spat with Mohammed Siraj

In a candid conversation post-match, Australian cricketer Travis Head addressed the recent on-field altercation with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. According to Head, the heated exchange stemmed from a misunderstanding, as Siraj misinterpreted his post-dismissal compliment, 'well bowled,' during the Adelaide Test.

Head criticized Siraj's exuberant send-off following a crucial dismissal, claiming it was an example of the Indian team's overzealous celebrations. After being bowled out by Siraj immediately following a six, Head expressed regret over his reaction to the send-off and the ensuing gesturing towards the dressing room, actions he'd rather have avoided.

Reflecting on the incident, Head opined, 'There's a way to compete hard and fair.' He reiterated his commitment to addressing unsportsmanlike conduct within his team, noting he had similar conversations following another contentious moment in the series. Despite these exchanges, Head was adamant about the overall positive relations between the teams, affirming mutual respect prevails in the spirit of competition.

