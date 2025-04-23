Highway Altercation: Bikers Vs Car Passengers on Dwarka Expressway

A dramatic altercation unfolded on Dwarka Expressway as law enforcement apprehended four individuals following an assault on a group of bikers. The clash, which occurred on Tuesday, saw a luxurious sports bike severely damaged by a baseball bat, according to official reports.

The confrontation originated on Sunday when the accused, traveling by car, engaged in a dispute with the bikers, eventually resorting to violence. Among the claims, the complainant asserts the perpetrators were intoxicated, demanding accountability for damage valued between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Eyewitness Hardik Sharma recounted the incident, highlighting a near-fatal strike to his helmetted head. As police probe further, the sobriety of the accused at the time remains under scrutiny, with authorities yet to confirm intoxication.

