Highway Altercation: Bikers Vs Car Passengers on Dwarka Expressway

Four individuals were arrested for attacking bikers on Dwarka Expressway. The incident, involving a high-end sports bike, escalated from a car versus bike altercation. The complainant claims the offenders were intoxicated and seeks compensation for damages. Police continue to investigate the circumstances and the sobriety of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic altercation unfolded on Dwarka Expressway as law enforcement apprehended four individuals following an assault on a group of bikers. The clash, which occurred on Tuesday, saw a luxurious sports bike severely damaged by a baseball bat, according to official reports.

The confrontation originated on Sunday when the accused, traveling by car, engaged in a dispute with the bikers, eventually resorting to violence. Among the claims, the complainant asserts the perpetrators were intoxicated, demanding accountability for damage valued between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Eyewitness Hardik Sharma recounted the incident, highlighting a near-fatal strike to his helmetted head. As police probe further, the sobriety of the accused at the time remains under scrutiny, with authorities yet to confirm intoxication.

