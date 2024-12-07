Left Menu

Proteas Solidify Lead Against Sri Lanka: A Test of Resilience

South Africa firms its position against Sri Lanka in the second test, reaching 191-3 in the second innings with a 221-run lead by day three. Key performances by Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma displayed resilience, while bowler Dane Paterson's five-wicket haul initially restricted Sri Lanka's momentum.

Updated: 07-12-2024 22:37 IST
Proteas Solidify Lead Against Sri Lanka: A Test of Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

South Africa continued to assert dominance over Sri Lanka in the second cricket test, reaching 191-3 in its second innings with a commanding lead of 221 runs on day three. Bolstered by Aiden Markram's solid 55, the Proteas fortified their position with captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs contributing an unbroken partnership.

Earlier, Sri Lanka began the day strongly at 242-3, but faltered to 328 after a maiden five-wicket haul from medium-pacer Dane Paterson. Gerald Coetzee's injury replacement delivered a striking performance, claiming three wickets in one over.

South Africa, leading 1-0 in the series, gained confidence as Bavuma, the leading run-scorer of the series, continued his form. By stumps, he stood unbeaten at 48, partnered effectively by Stubbs, who added 36, setting a promising tone for the concluding days of the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

