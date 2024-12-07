Proteas Solidify Lead Against Sri Lanka: A Test of Resilience

South Africa continued to assert dominance over Sri Lanka in the second cricket test, reaching 191-3 in its second innings with a commanding lead of 221 runs on day three. Bolstered by Aiden Markram's solid 55, the Proteas fortified their position with captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs contributing an unbroken partnership.

Earlier, Sri Lanka began the day strongly at 242-3, but faltered to 328 after a maiden five-wicket haul from medium-pacer Dane Paterson. Gerald Coetzee's injury replacement delivered a striking performance, claiming three wickets in one over.

South Africa, leading 1-0 in the series, gained confidence as Bavuma, the leading run-scorer of the series, continued his form. By stumps, he stood unbeaten at 48, partnered effectively by Stubbs, who added 36, setting a promising tone for the concluding days of the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)