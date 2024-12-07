Travis Head Shines: Record-Breaking 140 in Adelaide Day-Night Test

On Day 2 of the day-night Test at Adelaide, celebrated former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar analyzed the outstanding performance of Australian batter Travis Head, who crafted a breathtaking innings of 140 runs from 141 deliveries. With a strike rate bordering on a hundred, Head punctuated his play with 17 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, highlighted Head's aggressive attitude, comparing it to that of India's Rishabh Pant. By viewing every ball as a scoring opportunity, Head set himself apart, making him both dangerous and widely admired. His approach has often succeeded, particularly in matches against India, where Head's aggressive play shattered records.

In the first innings, Head reached a century with just 111 balls—the fastest in day-night Test history at Adelaide Oval. Marking his third pink-ball Test century, Head's achievements trail only compatriot Marnus Labuschagne's four. Dominating India in Tests, he's amassed 955 runs in 12 matches. Across formats, Head's tally against India stands at a robust 1,555 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)