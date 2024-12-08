Marco Odermatt Triumphs at Beaver Creek with Thrilling Super G Victory

Swiss skiing sensation Marco Odermatt clinched his first World Cup triumph of the season in a riveting men's Super G at Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Saturday. After settling for the runner-up spot in the men's downhill just a day earlier, Odermatt sped through the finish line to capture the win, clocking one minute 9.41 seconds. He narrowly bested France's Cyprien Sarrazin by 0.18 seconds, with Austria's Lukas Feurstein completing the podium in third place.

Odermatt, the 15th skier out of the gate, showed determination, overcoming a slowdown during the penultimate section. His impressive closing moments allowed him to overtake Sarrazin, who raced in the 12th position. The Olympic gold medallist celebrated his tenacious comeback, having found an additional burst of speed to seal the deal.

Odermatt's victory marks his third win at Beaver Creek, a venue once marred by adverse weather that forced last year's cancellation. Italian skier Giovanni Franzoni nearly clinched a podium finish but ultimately tied for fourth with Norway's Fredrik Moeller, finishing in 1:10.01.

