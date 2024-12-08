Sports Highlights: Injuries, Deals, and Big Wins

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve due to a knee injury, ensuring his absence for at least four games. The Eagles aim for his postseason return.

Major League Soccer (MLS) will suspend its games during the entire duration of the 2026 World Cup, according to commissioner Don Garber. This announcement was made ahead of the MLS Cup final from Carson, California.

In other sports news, Lindsey Vonn made a notable return to competitive skiing, finishing mid-pack in her first two races since retiring. Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy claimed their record-extending sixth MLS Cup with a victory over the New York Red Bulls.

