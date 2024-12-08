Galaxy's Stellar Triumph: Ending a Decade-Long Drought

LA Galaxy emerged victorious over the New York Red Bulls, clinching a 2-1 win that extended their record to a sixth MLS Cup title and ended a decade-long championship drought.

The Galaxy appeared dominant from the start, netting two goals within the first 13 minutes through the efforts of Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic. The New York Red Bulls, minus their defender Andres Reyes who withdrew through illness, struggled initially but found a lifeline with Sean Nealis's 28th-minute goal.

This goal shifted the momentum as the Red Bulls went on the offensive, creating tension towards the match's conclusion. Despite the late push from the Red Bulls, the Galaxy maintained their lead and celebrated a long-awaited victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)