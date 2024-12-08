England Clinch Series with Record Victory Over New Zealand

England's cricket team delivered a commanding 323-run victory over New Zealand in Wellington, marking their first series win in New Zealand since 2008. The triumph follows an equally straightforward win in Christchurch.

Joe Root's 36th test century and skipper Ben Stokes' decisive declaration at 427-6 were instrumental in setting a towering target of 583. Despite Tom Blundell's valiant century, England's relentless bowling attack dismantled the Black Caps, with Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes playing pivotal roles.

Stokes led England's historic triumph, dismissing key New Zealand batsmen, including Tim Southee's final swing caught by Chris Woakes. England's aggressive strategy under coach Brendon McCullum continues to redefine their game, showcasing both creativity and strength.

