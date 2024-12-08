Left Menu

Olympic Champion Katy Marchant Injured in London Cycling Crash

Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant was hospitalized after a crash during the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London. She suffered a broken arm and dislocated fingers following a collision. The event was suspended for the evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:20 IST
Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant was rushed to the hospital following a dramatic crash in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London. According to British Cycling, the incident occurred Saturday evening.

Marchant, renowned for her gold-winning performance in the team sprint at the Paris Olympics, suffered significant injuries during the collision. A clash with Germany's Alessa-Catriona Propster sent both athletes violently flying over the trackside barrier and into the spectator seating area.

The racing event was subsequently halted for the rest of the evening. "Katy, who received immediate medical attention, is in good spirits as she recovers from a fractured radius and ulna in her right forearm and two dislocated digits," British Cycling confirmed via a statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

