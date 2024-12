Doubt Looms Over Shami's Test Return Amid Knee Swelling Concerns

Doubt clouds Mohammed Shami's return to the Test arena as his knee swelling persists. India captain Rohit Sharma shared post-match insights, indicating Shami's readiness is in question, despite his gear and Australian visa being set.

Shami, who played seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, reported recurring knee issues after matches. An NCA source mentioned Shami's reluctance to engage in the longest format due to ongoing swelling.

Rohit emphasized the need for Shami to be completely fit before rejoining international cricket, with the NCA's Dr. Nitin Patel overseeing his condition. The vigilant approach aims to ensure Shami faces minimal strain upon his return.

