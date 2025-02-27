On Wednesday, Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick in a commanding 7-0 victory over Stade Briochin during the Cup quarter-finals. This triumph brings PSG closer to their quest for a 16th Cup trophy, ending Stade Briochin's unexpected ascent in the tournament.

PSG coach Luis Enrique expressed satisfaction with the team's advancement to the semi-finals and commended Stade Briochin's efforts in the match. The game saw multiple goal contributions from Ramos and other team members, showcasing a strong team performance as PSG remains unbeaten since November.

Elsewhere, Dunkerque achieved a significant upset by defeating Brest 3-2 to secure a place in the semis, while Reims and Cannes also made their mark with respective wins. PSG now prepares to face Lille in Ligue 1 and Liverpool in the Champions League.

