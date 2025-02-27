Left Menu

Goncalo Ramos Shines with Hat-Trick in PSG's Dominant Cup Victory

Goncalo Ramos led Paris St Germain to a decisive 7-0 win over Stade Briochin in the Cup quarter-finals, scoring a hat-trick. Joao Neves initiated the scoring followed by key contributions from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele. Dunkerque impressed with a surprise 3-2 victory over Brest.

Rennes | Updated: 27-02-2025 03:41 IST
In a masterclass performance, Paris St Germain's striker Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick, driving the team to a commanding 7-0 triumph against fourth-tier Stade Briochin in the Cup quarter-finals. Joao Neves broke the deadlock early, seizing a rebound to score, followed by Ramos doubling the advantage off a precise cross from Senny Mayulu.

Ramos flawlessly converted a penalty shortly after halftime and provided an assist for Desire Doue. In a seamless link-up, Doue set Ramos for his third goal while also aiding Mayulu for another score. Substitute Ousmane Dembele capped off the performance with a thunderous strike, adding to the tally.

The Cup quarter-finals also saw Dunkerque, an underdog with a history of causing upsets, advancing to the semi-finals by edging out Brest 3-2, adding another giant-killing victory to their campaign after eliminating Lille in the previous round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

