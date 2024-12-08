In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United's sporting director Dan Ashworth has left the club just months after his appointment. His departure aligns with a period of turbulence at the storied football club, which finds itself languishing in the Premier League standings.

The club announced Ashworth's exit following a close 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest, which saw Manchester United fall to 13th place. The statement praised Ashworth's contributions during United's transitional phase under the minority ownership of Jim Ratcliffe, without detailing his successor.

Despite a significant financial commitment exceeding $200 million in player transfers, Ratcliffe's ambitious goals of restoring United to its past glory remain elusive. The departure adds another layer of complexity to a team that has struggled since winning its last title under Alex Ferguson in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)