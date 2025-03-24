China's Soccer Struggle: Facing World Cup Dreams and Reality

In a decisive World Cup qualifying showdown, Branko Ivankovic's China lineup confronts Australia at Hangzhou, grappling with the possibility of missing direct entry to the 2026 World Cup.

A decade ago, China harbored dreams of becoming an international soccer titan, but financial woes and diminishing league strength have derailed those ambitions.

Despite a promising start, China's current standing in the Asian qualifiers underscores the challenges faced by the national team and the pressing need for a strategic overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)