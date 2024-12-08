Indian Shuttlers Shine at Guwahati Masters Super 100

Sathish Karunakaran emerged victorious in the men's singles, while the duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa dominated the women's doubles at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 championship, adding another feather to India's cap on Sunday.

Sathish, who previously won the 2023 Odisha Open Super 100, triumphed over China's Zhu Xuan Chen with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-14, securing another title for India in just 44 minutes.

Anmol Kharb, another rising star from India, faced a heartbreaking defeat in the women's singles final as she came within reach of her first Super 100 title but lost to China's Cai Yan Yan after a hard-fought three-game battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)