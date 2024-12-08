Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Guwahati Masters Super 100

At the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, India's Sathish Karunakaran and the women's doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa emerged victorious. Despite a valiant effort, Anmol Kharb finished as the runner-up in the women's singles final. The tournament showcased thrilling matches and remarkable Indian performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:06 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Guwahati Masters Super 100
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sathish Karunakaran emerged victorious in the men's singles, while the duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa dominated the women's doubles at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 championship, adding another feather to India's cap on Sunday.

Sathish, who previously won the 2023 Odisha Open Super 100, triumphed over China's Zhu Xuan Chen with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-14, securing another title for India in just 44 minutes.

Anmol Kharb, another rising star from India, faced a heartbreaking defeat in the women's singles final as she came within reach of her first Super 100 title but lost to China's Cai Yan Yan after a hard-fought three-game battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024