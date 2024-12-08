Gukesh Triumphs Against Ding Liren in Chess Battle

D Gukesh, an emerging force in the chess world, has achieved his second win against defending champion Ding Liren. This victory occurred during the 11th match of the World Chess Championship.

Gukesh's triumph marks a significant moment in his career, demonstrating his skill and determination as he now leads the tournament.

The chess community eagerly anticipates the remaining matches, with Gukesh's performance capturing widespread attention and admiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)