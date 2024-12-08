Young Grandmaster Gukesh Edges Closer to World Chess Triumph
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh takes a 6-5 lead against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh's strategic moves in the 11th game, including a bold pawn sacrifice, were pivotal. As the contest heads into its final stages, Gukesh aims for his maiden title.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh gained a significant advantage in the quest for the World Chess Championship title by toppling defending champion Ding Liren. Sunday's victory in the 11th game gave Gukesh a 6-5 lead in the tightly contested series.
Gukesh, who displayed remarkable strategy and mental resilience, capitalized on Liren's errors, particularly with a surprising pawn sacrifice in the latter stages of the game. This bold move allowed him to dominate and eventually win the match.
With only three classical format games left, Gukesh has edged closer to making history, aiming to secure his first world championship title. Meanwhile, Liren hopes to overturn his fortunes, with the next match promising intense competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
