Turbulence in Bordeaux: Financial Woes and Fan Clashes

Bordeaux's situation has worsened, with the club relegated to France's fourth soccer tier following financial anomalies.

The troubles compounded when the main fan groups, Ultramarines and North Gate Ultras, reignited past hostilities outside Matmut Atlantique stadium, drawing police intervention.

The club, reeling under 118 million euros in debt, faces a precarious future with sponsorship losses looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)