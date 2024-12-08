Turbulence in Bordeaux: Financial Woes and Fan Clashes
Bordeaux faces dire challenges with demotion to France's fourth tier, financial instability, and infighting among fans. Despite attempts to mediate, tensions between the Ultramarines and North Gate Ultras escalate, necessitating police intervention. The club urges unity, as debts loom and key sponsorship expires, threatening its future viability.
Bordeaux's situation has worsened, with the club relegated to France's fourth soccer tier following financial anomalies.
The troubles compounded when the main fan groups, Ultramarines and North Gate Ultras, reignited past hostilities outside Matmut Atlantique stadium, drawing police intervention.
The club, reeling under 118 million euros in debt, faces a precarious future with sponsorship losses looming.
