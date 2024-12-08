Starc and Cummins Shine as Australia Levels Border-Gavaskar Series

Australia's Test captain, Pat Cummins, expressed gratitude for having left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc on his team following their remarkable performance in equalizing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India on Sunday. Starc and Cummins, in a cohesive bowling attack, disrupted the Indian batting line-up under the lights in Adelaide.

In the spotlight was Starc's formidable display, securing six wickets for just 48 runs in the first innings. Cummins assumed the primary wicket-taking responsibility in the second innings, capturing a five-wicket haul. Starc's impressive streak as a pink-ball expert continues, with 74 wickets in 13 matches, a testament to his prowess in day-night Tests.

Pat Cummins praised Starc's consistent performances, stating they have been instrumental for over a decade. Alongside the bowlers' heroics, Travis Head propelled Australia's momentum with aggressive strokeplay. Head dominated with boundaries, and his timing shifted the game's momentum back against India.

Despite Josh Hazlewood's absence due to a side strain, Scott Boland demonstrated notable skill on the field. Boland's strategic wicket-taking, including a pivotal three-wicket haul in India's second innings, significantly contributed to leveling the series.

Cummins acknowledged Boland's seamless integration, emphasizing the team's depth with players like him and applauding his reliable performance. Australia's cohesive team effort highlights their readiness to compete fiercely in the Test series.

