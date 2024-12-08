Left Menu

Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships

The 39th National Junior Athletics Championships saw multiple records broken. Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan set a new record in the U18 100m, while Haryana’s Aarti dominated the women's 10,000m race walk. Odisha's Dondapati Mrutyam clinched the men's U20 100m title, adding excitement to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:03 IST
Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The second day of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships witnessed a flurry of record-breaking performances. Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan made history in the women's U18 100m finals, setting a meet record with a time of 11.66 seconds, shattering Rashmi Sheregar's nine-year-old mark.

The spotlight was on Odisha as local favorite Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram claimed the men's U20 100m title, adding to the excitement of the championships. Meanwhile, Haryana's Aarti continued her dominance in the women's 10,000m race walk, crossing the finish line in 47:21.68 seconds to establish a new meet record.

Aarti is now eyeing the All India Inter Varsity meet for her debut in the 20km race walk. Her coach, Basant Bahadur Rana, a former international athlete and army coach, is nurturing a promising batch of talent. Haryana's high jumper, Pooja, also surpassed her previous meet record in the U18 category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024