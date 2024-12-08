Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships
The 39th National Junior Athletics Championships saw multiple records broken. Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan set a new record in the U18 100m, while Haryana’s Aarti dominated the women's 10,000m race walk. Odisha's Dondapati Mrutyam clinched the men's U20 100m title, adding excitement to the event.
The second day of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships witnessed a flurry of record-breaking performances. Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan made history in the women's U18 100m finals, setting a meet record with a time of 11.66 seconds, shattering Rashmi Sheregar's nine-year-old mark.
The spotlight was on Odisha as local favorite Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram claimed the men's U20 100m title, adding to the excitement of the championships. Meanwhile, Haryana's Aarti continued her dominance in the women's 10,000m race walk, crossing the finish line in 47:21.68 seconds to establish a new meet record.
Aarti is now eyeing the All India Inter Varsity meet for her debut in the 20km race walk. Her coach, Basant Bahadur Rana, a former international athlete and army coach, is nurturing a promising batch of talent. Haryana's high jumper, Pooja, also surpassed her previous meet record in the U18 category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AVP Infracon Wins Rs 33.19 Cr Sub-contract for Tamil Nadu Highway Renewal
Family Politics vs Democratic Leadership Battle in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes: Temple Elephant's Sudden Attack Claims Lives in Tamil Nadu
Urgent Call for Women's Safety Measures in Tamil Nadu
Breaking New Ground: Tamil Nadu's First Integrated Rehab Service Centre for Differently-Abled