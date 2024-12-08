Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships

The second day of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships witnessed a flurry of record-breaking performances. Tamil Nadu's Abinaya Rajarajan made history in the women's U18 100m finals, setting a meet record with a time of 11.66 seconds, shattering Rashmi Sheregar's nine-year-old mark.

The spotlight was on Odisha as local favorite Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram claimed the men's U20 100m title, adding to the excitement of the championships. Meanwhile, Haryana's Aarti continued her dominance in the women's 10,000m race walk, crossing the finish line in 47:21.68 seconds to establish a new meet record.

Aarti is now eyeing the All India Inter Varsity meet for her debut in the 20km race walk. Her coach, Basant Bahadur Rana, a former international athlete and army coach, is nurturing a promising batch of talent. Haryana's high jumper, Pooja, also surpassed her previous meet record in the U18 category.

(With inputs from agencies.)