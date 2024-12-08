Left Menu

Lando Norris Ends McLaren's 26-Year Wait for F1 Glory

Lando Norris achieved a significant milestone for McLaren by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, securing the Formula 1 constructors' title for the team after 26 years. This victory marked the end of a remarkable turnaround season for McLaren, elevating the team from past challenges and emphasizing Norris's promising potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:54 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris clinched McLaren's first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years at the thrilling conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race commenced with unexpected drama as Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri, causing a strategic shake-up that put pressure on Norris to deliver victory for McLaren.

Norris expressed his pride in the team's achievement, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that culminated in this season's success. Holding off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc, Norris secured the win, invoking relief and joy for McLaren executives including Zak Brown.

This season signified a dramatic resurgence for McLaren, climbing from ninth place standings seven years ago to the top of the constructors' ladder through strategic upgrades. While Verstappen sealed the drivers' title again, Norris's performance highlighted the ambition and determination to bring McLaren back to its former glories.

