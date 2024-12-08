Left Menu

Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Historic Formula One Victory

Lando Norris propelled McLaren to its first Formula One constructors' title in 26 years with a dominant victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Despite a collision involving teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Norris maintained his lead, ensuring McLaren's historic win over rivals Ferrari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:53 IST
Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Historic Formula One Victory
Lando Norris

Lando Norris delivered a masterclass performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, leading from start to finish to secure McLaren's first Formula One constructors' title in 26 years. The victory marked a significant milestone for McLaren, as the team outpaced historic rivals Ferrari to clinch the championship.

Despite the early drama at the first corner involving his teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Norris remained focused and maintained his position at the front. Piastri finished the race in 10th place, contributing crucial points to McLaren's title bid.

The win at Yas Marina Circuit not only ended McLaren's long title drought but also underscored Norris's emergence as a formidable force in the racing world, with team executives and fans jubilant about the promising future ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024