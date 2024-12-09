Sports Highlights: Kentucky's Overtime Triumph and More

Kentucky prevailed in an electrifying overtime showdown, defeating Gonzaga 90-89. Andrew Carr's crucial play, alongside notable contributions from Jaxson Robinson and Otega Oweh, sealed the victory for the Wildcats, who overcame a significant second-half deficit.

Injuries were a significant theme this weekend as Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Petr Mrazek and New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram faced setbacks. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' rookie Bucky Irving and the Giants' Malik Nabers remained active despite recent injuries.

Elsewhere in sports, the Washington Wizards ended a losing streak by triumphing over the Nuggets, while the Los Angeles Kings marked a fifth consecutive win. UCF excited fans with the return of coach Scott Frost, and Clemson clinched the ACC title in a nail-biting finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)