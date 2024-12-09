Left Menu

Marseille Maintains Momentum with Rabiot's First Goal

Adrien Rabiot scored his first goal for Marseille, securing a 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne, keeping Marseille second in the French league. Mason Greenwood increased the lead after initially missing a penalty. Marseille is now tied on points with Monaco. Saint-Etienne and Marseille are historic French clubs, each holding 10 league titles.

Adrien Rabiot scored his first goal for Marseille, securing a 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne and solidifying the club's second-place position in the French league.

Mason Greenwood added a second goal after his penalty was initially saved, marking his 10th league score since joining from Manchester United.

Marseille remains above Monaco on goal difference, both with 29 points. The storied clubs are tied on 10 league titles each. Saint-Etienne remains in the relegation playoff spot.

