Aarit Kapil: Young Chess Prodigy Defeats Grandmaster

Nine-year-old Delhi boy, Aarit Kapil, becomes the youngest Indian and the third in the world to defeat a chess grandmaster under classical time control, defeating Raset Ziatdinov in the KIIT International open tournament. His achievement places him amongst the elite young talents in chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:49 IST
In a remarkable feat, nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi emerged victorious against seasoned U.S. Grandmaster Raset Ziatdinov at the KIIT International open chess tournament.

Aarit's win marks him as the youngest Indian and the third youngest globally to defeat a Grandmaster under classical time control. Despite initial disadvantages, Aarit's strategic prowess turned the game's trajectory in his favor, culminating in a victory after 63 moves.

As Aarit prepares for upcoming under-13 national championships in Durgapur, his win foresees a promising future in chess. Meanwhile, Russian Grandmaster Boris Savchenko clinched the KIIT championship title, marking 8.5 out of 10 points.

