Kapil Dev Defends Rohit Sharma Amid Criticism
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev stands by Rohit Sharma, urging fans not to doubt his abilities despite a dip in form. Sharma, criticized after the Adelaide Test, missed an earlier match due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, former cricketer Vinod Kambli faces health challenges, prompting calls for rehabilitation.
- Country:
- India
Kapil Dev, a revered name in cricket, has come to the defense of beleaguered Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma. Facing a wave of criticism from fans and former players following a subdued performance in the Adelaide pink-ball Test, Sharma managed scores of just 3 and 6, dropping down the batting order.
Dev emphasized that Rohit doesn't need to prove his prowess at this stage of his career, highlighting his impressive track record. The former Indian captain expressed confidence that Sharma will bounce back, dismissing the idea that one or two performances could define his captaincy. Amid the criticisms, Rohit had also dealt with personal commitments, having missed the opening Test due to the birth of his second child.
In another sphere, Kapil Dev expressed concern over the health of ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is grappling with alcohol-related issues. Witnessed in a frail state during a recent public event, Kambli's condition has sparked calls for rehabilitation. Dev urged for support but stressed the importance of self-help.
(With inputs from agencies.)
