Pacer vs Batter: Tensions Flare in Heated Test Match Exchange

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a heated exchange during a recent day-night Test match. The incident, which was subject to a disciplinary hearing, resulted in Siraj being fined 20% of his match fee, while Head escaped financial penalty.

The ICC found both players guilty of violating the code of conduct: Siraj for using language that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter, and Head for the abuse of a player or match official. This marks the first disciplinary points for each player in the past two years.

The clash, which boiled over on the second day of the Test won by Australia, saw Siraj react to Head's impressive innings ending at 140 runs. Subsequent accusations of verbal abuse were exchanged, with both players acknowledging their roles and accepting the imposed sanctions.

