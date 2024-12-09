Left Menu

Pacer vs Batter: Tensions Flare in Heated Test Match Exchange

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and Australian player Travis Head faced ICC sanctions for a verbal dispute during a day-night Test match. Both players admitted breaching conduct rules, resulting in penalties and demerit points. The altercation occurred after a successful bowling performance by Siraj, leading to a dispute over comments made during the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:33 IST
Pacer vs Batter: Tensions Flare in Heated Test Match Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a heated exchange during a recent day-night Test match. The incident, which was subject to a disciplinary hearing, resulted in Siraj being fined 20% of his match fee, while Head escaped financial penalty.

The ICC found both players guilty of violating the code of conduct: Siraj for using language that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter, and Head for the abuse of a player or match official. This marks the first disciplinary points for each player in the past two years.

The clash, which boiled over on the second day of the Test won by Australia, saw Siraj react to Head's impressive innings ending at 140 runs. Subsequent accusations of verbal abuse were exchanged, with both players acknowledging their roles and accepting the imposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024